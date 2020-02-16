Search to resume for missing driver at Buck’s Pocket State Park

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The search for a missing driver at Buck’s Pocket State Park will resume on Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel said search crews are planning to renew the search for the missing driver at Buck’s Pocket on Sunday if weather conditions remain favorable.

Trooper Daniel said the ALEA helicopter will assist in the search on Sunday.

The search for the missing driver was “suspended indefinitely” on February 9 due to severe weather coming into the area throughout the week.

The driver was swept away by floodwaters on February 5. Law enforcement and volunteers have searched for the driver and the vehicle multiple times since February 5 but have been unable to find the driver or the vehicle.