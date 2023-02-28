JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Donald Lee Green, Jr. was last seen in mid-February, authorities said.

Green is a white male, around 5’9″ tall and weighs around 189 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office said Green’s family explained that he is on dialysis treatments, and was instructed not to go two or more days without them.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Green or have seen him recently, contact Captain Marty May at (256) 574-9761.