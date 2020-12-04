Scottsboro’s 12 Bushels’ helps hundreds with food assistance

SCOTTSBORO, Ala.- The Well church’s 12 Bushels’ food bank in Scottsboro has been working to help those in need via a drive-through since March.

Thursday afternoon, people lined their vehicles up outside the food bank as they waited to get their hands on bags of fresh and canned food and milk.

“Everyone has been extremely nice and kind. They pray for us and they’re just wonderful.. I really appreciate these people doing this,” said Scottsboro resident Jane Daniel through tears.

Daniel told News 19 that this is the first year her family has ever needed help from a food bank.

But after her husband lost his job in February, they have been struggling.

“We just barely are getting by. We’ve always had money to do whatever we wanted to and this is not easy. I really hate to do it, but when you have to, you have to,” added Daniel.

She is among the hundreds of people that take advantage of 12 Bushels’.

“They give us so much stuff, I’ve been able to can some of it to help us through the winter,” Daniel exclaimed.

“We’re really trying to make sure they have some staples, the milk, the bread, the fruit, the vegetables. We know that times can be hard but we know that as they sit around that dinner table and they’re having that moment together, they can look back on that moment with great joy and we like to be a part of that,” said Outreach pastor Matt Ward.

Ward told News 19 when the coronavirus pandemic began, they saw a major spike of those in need.

We know that as times get hard, one of the first things that’s hit is their pantry because they have to eat,”

He said it has been steady ever since.

“We’ve seen a lot of the same people and a lot of new faces as some people go through good times at times and bad times at times,” Ward said.

Ward said he is so grateful for all of the many partners and donors that help provide food and funding to the food bank.

12 Bushels’ is accepting food donations as long as the food items have an ingredient label and are still in date.

There is also a 12 Bushels’ thrift shop nearby that helps fund more items for the food bank. It also is in constant need of donations.