Scottsboro Zaxby’s manager injured in shooting, one found dead after standoff ends in house fire

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – A manager at a Zaxby’s restaurant in Scottsboro was shot Monday night. Police say the unnamed person of interest was also involved in a standoff that led to a fatal house fire.

Police say they found a man’s remains while conducting a search of the home that burned on Veterans Drive. The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

Scottsboro Police confirm that they were called to the business on John T. Reid PKWY around 9:35 p.m.

Officers say the manager was shot after going out the back door of the business to speak with a former employee. Police said the former employee shot at the victim several times, hitting him at least once.

Authorities say the person then ran away. Investigators went to a home on Veterans Drive to follow a lead about their main suspect. Police say a person barricaded themselves into the residence, during which time the home caught fire.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation and the Alabama State Fire Marshalls Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office and @ScottsboroPD with an investigation involving a “barricaded subject” call that resulted in the death of an individual who is a suspect in a shooting that occurred at a — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) January 13, 2021

fire department responded to extinguish the fire. Search parties on the scene located the remains of a subject who was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing at this time. pic.twitter.com/WeEwiVJw2f — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) January 13, 2021

Bruce Ferguson and his mother live just a few feet away from where the suspect engaged the standoff inside the K & K Trailer Park Inc.

He described the situation as scary and unexpected.

Ferguson told News 19 they were suddenly awakened by police around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“Police knock on our door and tell us that we need to get out because there’s a standoff, so we left and went over to my sister’s, which she lives on the next block,” explained Ferguson.

It was a heart racing event for his elderly mother.

“She has a lot of health problems. She’s 83 years old. I take care of her the best I can and she gets scared easily,” added Ferguson.

“We heard some shots, and then a few seconds after that we seen this trailer go up in flames,” Ferguson said.

He explained that he was worried the flames would spread to the trailer that he’s called home for the last 17 years.

Scottsboro Fire Department was called to put out the fire.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and authorities say they are listed in critical condition.

A Sandra Kay Foods, Inc. dba Zaxby’s spokesperson shared a statement about the incident on Tuesday:

We can confirm that a Zaxby’s employee was shot around 9:30 pm on Monday, January 11 at our Zaxby’s location in Scottsboro, AL located at 24729 John T Reid Pkwy. The employee suffered injuries and is currently being treated in the hospital. At this time, ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our team members and cooperating fully with law enforcement are our top priorities. As a result, Zaxby’s will be closed today, January 12. We are truly saddened by this incident and will be praying for a speedy recovery. Sandra Kay Foods, Inc. dba Zaxby’s