Scottsboro woman gives book scholarships in memory of daughter

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - A Scottsboro woman is turning grief into hope by offering scholarships for books to graduating high school seniors going off to college, in honor of her daughter who died in a drunk driving crash.

Dru Beattie said her 20-year-old daughter, Kimberly, died in the crash in 2016. Beattie said losing her daughter was tough and still is four years later.

While Kimberly was alive, she struggled to pay for books in college.

Beattie started a scholarship program after Kimberly’s death to help others. It is called the KMB Ohana Family Scholarship Fund.

A fundraiser for that scholarship is happening Sunday, March 15, 2020.

“Her death was 100% preventable and I can be bitter and angry for the rest of my life and punish myself and my family and those around me or I can do something to make I difference, and I was determined from then on to do what I could to make sure that no family ever had to go through what we did and to give back whenever possible,” said Beattie.

The fundraiser is at Hollywood 10 Cinemas in Scottsboro. The movie, "I Still Believe", starts at 5:55 p.m. Tickets are $5 with a screenshot or print out of the fundraiser flyer.

That money goes to the theater, so Beattie asks that patrons donate to the fundraiser after the movie is over.

Beattie suggests people buy tickets early because the event has sold out in the past.