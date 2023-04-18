MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Scottsboro woman was arrested and charged for sending inappropriate messages to minors, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

In early March, MCSO was made aware that an adult had been “messaging inappropriate messages, images, and videos to minors in the Marshall County School District and surrounding city schools.”

MCSO said it began investigating and search warrants were obtained for several social media accounts. Victims were also interviewed.

As a result of these searches and interviews, investigators with MCSO obtained a warrant for 40-year-old Kasie Renea Stone of Scottsboro.

Stone was arrested on April 14 and charged with two counts of electronic solicitation of a child less than 16, transmitting obscene matter to a child by computer and possession of obscene matter. She was being held in the Marshall County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond, but bonded out the next day, according to jail records.

The MCSO said that more charges are expected in Marshall County as well as surrounding counties. Authorities believe there may be other victims and encourage them to call Marshall County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency to make a report.

MCSO was assisted by the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, Marshall County DHR, Marshall County CAC, Jackson County CAC, Scottsboro PD, Marshall County School System, and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.