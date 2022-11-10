A Scottsboro woman was arrested on several drug-related charges after a traffic stop earlier this week, according to police. (Scottsboro Police Dept.)

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — A Scottsboro woman was arrested on several drug-related charges after a traffic stop earlier this week, according to police.

37-year-old Carrie Lynn Sherrell was taken into custody after the Scottsboro Police Department said they pulled a vehicle over in the 3000-block of County Road 30 on Tuesday.

Through their investigation, authorities say they found 14.2 grams of methamphetamine along with a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Sherrell was charged with possession with intent to distribute, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of tax-paid alcoholic beverages.

Sherrell remains in the custody of the Jackson County Jail on a $16,300 bond.