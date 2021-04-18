Scottsboro woman arrested for DUI after overnight, high-speed pursuit

MADISON AND MARSHALL COUNTIES, Ala. – A Scottsboro woman faces multiple charges after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a dual county pursuit.

Owens Cross Roads Police said New Hope Police radioed the Madison County Sheriff’s Office just before midnight; they said they were attempting to catch up to a vehicle speeding north on US-431 from New Hope.

Two OCR officers were finishing up a traffic stop on Ed Spears Road and immediately drove toward US-431 to assist.

New Hope Police said the vehicle was traveling at 108 mph when crossing Hamer Road and failed to stop for officers, beginning the pursuit.

OCR Police caught up to the pursuit as the vehicle turned off on Old Highway 431, heading south, and the pursuit then passed Christian Road.

The pursuit turned back onto US-431 south and picked up speed once again; the vehicle was clocked 105 mph at the Wilson Mann Road intersection.

The pursuit continued into Marshall County and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist.

The vehicle broke down on US-431 in Claysville, just north of Guntersville, ending the pursuit.

Guntersville Police had set up spike strips less than half a mile down the road from the breakdown spot.

New Hope Police arrested the driver, Bethany Sutherland, 34, and she was taken to the Marshall County Jail.

She was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, and attempting to elude. Her bond was set at $1,800.

OCR Police said Sutherland was driving at reckless speeds before law enforcement caught up with her and she needed to be stopped.

“Good job and coordination by all law enforcement agencies involved,” the department added.