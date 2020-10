SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Scottsboro City Schools said a varsity football caoch tested positive for coronavrisu over the weekend.

Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes, Jr., stated the director of student support services, Scottsboro High School principal, the school nurse, and administrative staff were conducting contact tracing for coaches and players per current COVID-19 guidelines.

To assist the contact tracing process, varsity practice was canceled for Monday, October 19.