Scottsboro unveils ‘Scottsboro Boys’ mural in downtown

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – More than a dozen people gathered in Scottsboro Friday morning for the dedication of the ‘Scottsboro Boys’ mural.

City leaders explained to the crowd that nationally-renowned artist Don Howard had completed artistic liberty in the mural’s design and creation, with input from the Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center.

The ‘Scottsboro Boys’ were nine black teenagers falsely accused of raping two white women aboard a train in 1931.

The trials and repeated retrials of the ‘Scottsboro Boys’ sparked an international uproar and produced two landmark U.S. Supreme Court verdicts.

It was not until 2013, more than 80 years after their arrests, that they were officially pardoned and exonerated for the crimes they never committed.

“One of the things that we need to do in healing is accepting the wrongs that were done and Scottsboro needs to be looked upon around this country as a place where justice where you can find a united front so we thank you Scottsboro for that,” said Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center board member William Hampton.

“This has been a time of great division in this country but for a small southern town to say, let’s go a different way, let’s go, and let’s unify, it really brings tears to my eyes,” said Don Howard.

The 20’x12’ vinyl mural was funded by Main Street Scottsboro.

City leaders said they have been working on the project since September 2020.