SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – Many in Northeast Alabama braved the storms on Sunday for Scottsboro’s Arts Sunday festival.

The event, hosted by the non-profit Scottsboro Three Arts Club, celebrated its milestone 50th anniversary, predating Huntsville’s Panoply by a decade.

Organizers say the day-long event featured more than 100 artists and vendors traveling from all over the southeast. Co-organizer Beth Mannon says this plays a big role, not just for the local economy, but also in funding creative minds of the future in the area.

“Everything we earn out here today goes back out into our community. Scholarships, DHR, the drama department at our high school, music departments and art departments at the schools. It’s a time to come together. It’s a time to be a community and enjoy each other,” Mannon said.

If you’d like to volunteer for the Scottsboro Three Arts Club or donate to its community fundraising, you can find their website here.