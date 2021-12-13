Scottsboro teen survives shot to the head, police say

Northeast Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WHNT) — An 18-year-old girl was found shot in the head Saturday morning in Jackson County.

According to our news partners at AL.com, the girl was identified as Rachel Hastings of Scottsboro. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment after being found near Langston Gap Road.

“She had an injury, and she was staggering near the woodline,” Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen told AL.com. “At first, we thought she had fallen down a cliff and injured her head. She was unable to talk.”

Jackson County authorities have opened an attempted murder investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News