Scottsboro teen survives shot to the head, police say

(WHNT) — An 18-year-old girl was found shot in the head Saturday morning in Jackson County.

According to our news partners at AL.com, the girl was identified as Rachel Hastings of Scottsboro. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment after being found near Langston Gap Road.

“She had an injury, and she was staggering near the woodline,” Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen told AL.com. “At first, we thought she had fallen down a cliff and injured her head. She was unable to talk.”

Jackson County authorities have opened an attempted murder investigation into the incident.