SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — A Jackson County teen is facing charges after authorities said he assaulted a police officer.

18-year-old Russell Alexander Williams of Scottsboro was arrested after an incident at an area hospital on Wednesday.

Detective/Sergeant Ryan Putman with the Scottsboro Police Department, officers responded to the Highlands Medical Center after getting a call about a patient who allegedly assaulted a medical worker.

Putman said during their encounter with the patient, one officer was assaulted. Court records say Williams “kicked Officer [redacted] in the chest with both feet and then struck him in the left cheek/mouth area with a closed fist.”

Williams was booked into the Jackson County Jail, where he was charged with second-degree assault.

According to Putman, more charges are expected.

Documents show Williams is scheduled to appear in court on May 10 at the Jackson County Courthouse under Judge Don Word.