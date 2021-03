SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy will be giving the annual State of the City Address, but it’s going virtual.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the address will be given on the video conferencing platform Zoom.

Anyone interested in watching should email Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce Marketing & Tourism Director Sarah Stahl at sstahl@scottsboro.org for the link.

The address is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30.