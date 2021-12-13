Scottsboro police officer charged with aggravated assault, child abuse

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — A Scottsboro police officer was arrested Monday on assault and child abuse charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO).

Jail records show Ryan Benton Manning, 33, of Scottsboro, was charged with aggravated assault and willful abuse of a child.

Manning was booked into the Jackson County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

JCSO Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen stated the incident was investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) with a grand jury returning both charges.