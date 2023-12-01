SCOTTSBORO, Ala (WHNT) — The Scottsboro Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

SPD said it is trying to find 34-year-old Brianna Lynn Owens/Phillips. The department said she was last seen around 2 p.m. on Nov. 25. According to police she was believed to be in the Stevenson area at the time.

The department said Owen/Phillips is known to drive a Green 2006 Ford F-150.

(Scottsboro Police Department) (Scottsboro Police Department)

Owens/Philips is described as 5’03” and weighing 125 lbs.

SPD said anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact Detective/Sgt Ryan Putman at (256) 574-3333 or (256) 574-4468 EXT. 339.