SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — The Scottsboro Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two theft suspects.

SPD said the two women they are attempting to identify, pictured below, are both suspects in multiple cases of breaking and entering vehicles and theft in the surrounding areas.

(Photos: Scottsboro Police Department) (Photos: Scottsboro Police Department) (Photos: Scottsboro Police Department)

If you have any information about the suspects’ identities, you can contact Lieutenant Scott Hamilton @ (256) 574-4468 ext. 354 or send SPD a direct message on Facebook here.