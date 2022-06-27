The Scottsboro Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding out who is responsible for two public bathrooms being destroyed.

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — The Scottsboro Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding out who is responsible for two public bathrooms being destroyed.

Both of the bathrooms at the Jackson County Park playground received extensive damage, with cabinets kicked in, sinks lying on the ground and toilet paper dispensers ripped off the wall, it won’t be a quick fix.

Scottsboro Police Department

Police are asking for the public to come forward with any information that might lead them to the culprits.

Authorities say the damage happened some time between Saturday night and early Sunday morning this past weekend.

Scottsboro Police Department

If you have any information, you can contact Detective Durham with the Scottsboro Police Department at 256-574-4468 extension 333, or send the department a direct message on their social media platforms.

Police say you can remain anonymous while reporting a tip.