Scottsboro paramedic charged with assaulting a firefighter with bodily fluids

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – A paramedic is facing charges after police say he threw a used medical instrument and hit a firefighter in the face at the scene of a crash.

Scottsboro Police say first responders were called to a serious motor vehicle crash on Hwy 72 on Thursday, where a person was trapped in the vehicle with serious injuries.

After the person was freed from the vehicle, police say there was an altercation between Matthew Houston West, 32, and another first responder on the scene.

West allegedly threw a contaminated medical utensil at a firefighter and hit them in the face. The firefighter was treated for minor injuries and released.

Emergency crews took the person who was injured in the crash to Huntsville Hospital where authorities say he remains in critical condition.

West is charged with assault with bodily fluids, a class A misdemeanor. West was booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $300 bond.