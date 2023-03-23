SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy said he wants to bring additional resources to the city.

In Thursday’s State of City address, McCamy said he is working to promote retail and industrial growth, in an effort to bring jobs and amenities to the area.

In 2022, the population of Scottsboro increased. This year, McCamy said he hopes to not only attract new people to the area, but also encourage local talent to remain in the city.

“We want our kids to stay here or want to come back here if they go to college,” McCamy said. “We want them to be able to find quality jobs here without having to go somewhere else.”

He said, in order to attract young people, the city will have to support their interests.

“We are blessed with the river here and for recreation possibilities, we just have to develop those,” McCamy said.

One of the city’s regional programs, the Singing River Trail, will span over 200 miles of greenways once completed. The mayor said the initial goal of the partnership is to establish a trail linking downtown Scottsboro with Goose Pine Colony, including blueway access.

The City of Scottsboro is preparing to welcome Governor Kay Ivey to the Scottsboro Boys Museum to commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the arrests on Friday.