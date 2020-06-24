Scottsboro man files complaint against Jackson County Commission

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala.- A Scottsboro man wants the Jackson County District Attorney to bring action against the commission after accusing members of violating the Alabama open meetings law.

Garry Morgan filed a complaint claiming that on or about June 10, 2020, all commissioners met with the Jackson County Legislative Delegation for the purpose of raising taxes fin Jackson County.

He said chairman Tim Guffey was not in attendance at the delegation meeting.

Morgan told WHNT News 19’s in the meeting on June 15, 2020, commissioners openly talked about the 14 options of increasing revenue for the county that had been discussed in that deliberative meeting.

While he does support the commission’s attempt to raise revenue, the discussions must be held in a transparent and open discussion with residents.

“Bad move for them politically and legally. So, if you want to increase the taxes, do it right. Be upfront and forthcoming with citizens. That’s the only way they’re going to ever be able to increase the revenue,” said Morgan.

Morgan is requesting that the Jackson County District Attorney bring an action, suit, or injunction, to insure the commission does not hold secretive, deliberative sessions with the Jackson County Legislative Delegation when such issues involve raising taxes will come before the deliberative body of the commission at a later date.