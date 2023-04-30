JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 33-year-old Scottsboro man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning when authorities say he was trying to elude a police officer.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the crash occurred at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday on Jackson County 21 near McClendon Drive, approximately 200 feet north of Scottsboro.

According to ALEA, Luke F. Crockett, 33 died when the Jeep Liberty he was driving left the roadway and hit multiple trees. Crockett was reportedly ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Crockett was “attempting to elude a Scottsboro Police Officer at the time of the crash.”

ALEA said that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.