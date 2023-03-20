SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — A Jackson County grand jury recently indicted a Scottsboro man for two counts of producing pornography with minors.

47-year-old David Jerome Moore was arrested on March 15 after that indictment was returned.

According to court documents, both counts of the indictment say Moore filmed himself and another person, an unnamed minor, in a bathroom.

Moore “engaged in an act of sadomasochistic abuse, sexual intercourse,” court records state.

Moore (Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

He was booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $30,000 bond where he was released a few days later, according to authorities.

An arraignment has been scheduled for April 4. A pretrial docket hearing is set for May 4 at the Jackson County Courthouse under Judge Brent Benson.