Scottsboro interim police chief arrested for operating vessel under influence

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala – According to the Marshall County jail roster, Ron Latimer was booked into the jail Saturday night, charged with operating a vessel under the influence. His bond was set at $1,500. Information on the jail website shows he was released at 8:20 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Scottsboro Police Department Facebook page, Latimer was named interim police chief in August.

News 19 reached out to the Scottsboro Police Department for a statement and was told no one can respond to our request until Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday.

This is a developing story. News 19 is continuing to push for answers.