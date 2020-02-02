Scottsboro fire chief discusses moving forward after deadly dock fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - Cleanup efforts are ongoing following Monday's dock fire in Scottsboro that claimed eight lives.

Local first responders say this is a tragedy they could never prepare for.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus has been a firefighter for over 20 years, taking on the role of chief in 2014.

"It's not even a question. It's absolutely the worst I've ever seen," said Chief Necklaus.

Necklaus says they do their best to train but no amount of training could prepare them for the deadly dock fire.

"You can't simulate what happened Monday morning. It's difficult to prepare for something that you can't even imagine," said Necklaus.

The veteran firefighter says response time is two-fold: turn out time and travel time. The first unit arrived just eight minutes after they got the call.

"It appears that turnout time was about 2.5 minutes and the travel time was about 5.5 minutes so overall about 8 minutes. It was midnight, these guys were coming up from a dead sleep and getting dressed, getting outfitted, getting all their gear on, and getting out. Two and a half minutes is not unreasonable at midnight to get ready and leave," said Necklaus.

An engine from Scottsboro's station two was the first on the scene.

"Once the first one got there and we realized what was happening we started calling more resources. We had all our stations there within maybe 15 minutes. We called back all our off duty folks so we ended up with essentially all but about seven of our working personnel there," said Necklaus.

It quickly turned into an effort for the entire region.

"We knew really quick that we were going to need all the resources we could get our hands on. We were fortunate the rescue squad was in a position to respond and did. We contacted Guntersville fire for assistance, Stevenson fire, and several other county departments and rescue squads responded from Sand Mountain and Marshall County," said Necklaus. Chief Necklaus says he believes this tragedy will be a learning experience for departments across the South. "I've had conversations with several fire departments and several chiefs who have marinas and similar situations in their areas. That's all across the state. Florence, Decatur, Guntersville... even as far as Orange Beach," said Necklaus. "I think this will shape, from a fire departments standpoint, the way we approach these both on the preventative side and also on the response time. And that's subject to stretch outside of Alabama because this is a major major tragedy and nobody wants to see this in their department," continued Necklaus. The magnitude of the fire attracted federal agencies. The chief says it will help his team have a better understanding of what happened to train for the future. "It creates attention from federal and state agencies so we will use that to our advantage. They will have detailed reports from experts and once all of those things come together I think we can paint a picture of what happened so next time we are not only better prepared for it but hopefully we can fix it so this never happens again," said Necklaus. Chief Necklaus says he is certain that the investigation will be thorough based on the quality of outside agencies partnering together. "They'll look at not just where the fire started and what caused the fire but they'll look at the dock, the inspection schedule. All sorts of things and things that we haven't even thought of yet. That's what we want. If at all possible we want to find the positives in this. Find ways to progress out of this horrible thing and the way we can do that is putting that information together and doing everything we can to prevent this from ever happening again," said Necklaus. Chief Necklaus says the cause of that deadly fire has not been determined.