SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – The two victims of Thursday’s double shooting in Scottsboro have been identified.

Scottsboro Police said Ryan Phillips, 32, and Tommy Keef, 47, were found dead around 7 p.m.

A spokesperson for Scottsboro Police told News 19 investigators believe both men shot each other inside an apartment in the 300-block of Taylor Street.

No other information was provided as authorities continue to investigate.