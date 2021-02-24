Scottsboro City Schools superintendent discusses Summer Literacy Program

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The Summer Literacy Program is kicking off in schools across Alabama this summer, including at Scottsboro City Schools.

The main focus of the project is to prevent learning loss.

“It could be about three years and maybe even longer before we actually close that learning gap that students will find themselves in,” said Superintendent Jose Reyes.

Reyes told News 19 he expects around 100 students to take part in the new summer reading program this June.

The classes of about five or six students will meet with teachers from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. every day for three and a half weeks.

“Those students that will be coming to that particular summer school will be those that score in the lowest 5%. That is required by the law and then we here in Scottsboro are going to add additional students on top of that because there are still students that may not fall in the bottom 5% on the assessments that we give that need that assistance also,” added Reyes.

The program is mostly for students who may not have access to the library of summer camps which could academically benefit them during the summer.

“Those are the students that are going to fall behind some and with us being basically us being out five months, those are the students we’re seeing today that are having some of those deficiencies. The summer program is going to be critical in getting them back to where they need to be over the next couple of years,” explained Reyes.

The school district will use the $1.7 millions it received from the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief fund to mainly on learning loss, but some can be used for other things such as air quality issues exposed by COVID-19.