SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – Action is being taken by Scottsboro City Schools (SCS) and Scottsboro Police Department (SPD) after a student threatened another student.

According to a Facebook post by the school system, late Thursday evening, SCS learned that a student at Collins Intermediate School had made a threat against another student.

The police department is investigating the situation. In the meantime, the school administration has suspended the student, “pending further disciplinary action consistent with the Scottsboro City Schools Student Code of Conduct.”

The statement also said SPD will provide greater police presence on all SCS campuses on Friday, November 17.