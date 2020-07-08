Scottsboro City Schools releases two learning options for 2020-2021 semester

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Scottsboro City Schools officials have released a plan with two different learning options for students in the 2020-2021 school year.

Option 1: On Campus

Students have the option to return to campus every day to take lessons in-person with a teacher. The school system plans to implement social distancing procedures and will have health and safety guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In the event that a student gets sick or the school has to temporarily close, the students will transition to e-learning and continue to learn from their same teacher. The students would still participate in class and assignments would be graded.

Once the student is healthy or the school reopens, they would return to the classroom.

Option 2: Virtual Learning

Students also have the option of learning at home with online courses approved by the Alabama State Department of Education.

Students would be asked to independently work and take ownership of their learning

Tests and assignments will be rigorous and graded

Teachers will provide online instruction during designated class hours

Students can still participate in athletic activities before and after school

Participation in all ALSDE assessments is required