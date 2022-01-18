Scottsboro City Schools move to virtual learning due to staffing, COVID-19

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — The Scottsboro City Schools system announced on Tuesday they will be transitioning to virtual learning for the remainder of the week.

The school system said staffing shortages and spikes in COVID-19 cases made them decide to move online beginning on January 19 through January 21. All faculty, staff, and students will work from home during this time.

Scottsboro City Schools plan to be back to in-person learning on Monday, January 24 but masks will be required.

“We hope this will help prevent further spread of COVID and other illnesses that might prevent us from learning in person,” the school system wrote in a Facebook post.

There will be free breakfast and lunch provided to anyone 18 years and younger. Curbside pickup will be available daily from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Collins Intermediate School.