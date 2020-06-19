Scottsboro City Schools and parents discuss instruction and COVID-19 safety options for upcoming school year

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – After being out of the classroom for a couple of months due to COVID-19, school is officially out for summer. Educators and parents are already working together to figure out some plans for the 2020-2021 year.

“From all of the experts that we listened to, they continued to informed us that ther will probably be at some point in time, another outbreak of COVID,” said Reyes.

Scottsboro city schools met with more than 100 parents about what to possibly expect.

“We’re going to have to be prepared at that point in time if there is a stoppage to then transition over to an online piece for everyone,” said Reyes.

Superintendent Jose Reyes told WHNT News 19 that while about 98% of parents want to continue with traditional learning, a few others want to start and stay online.

“Two individuals who are in their 70s who are having to take care of grandchild, they’re concerned, and it is very legitimate. Their child comes to school then they go home to a population of people who are at higher risk,” explained Reyes.

However, virtual learning is different for different grade levels.

“It’s a little harder to work virtually with a kindergarten student versus working with an 11th grade student. They may be able to set down and do three or four hours of coursework in a day, but you may have kindergartener, are they going to be able to sit down and do three or four hours of coursework in a day? I don’t know that that will happen, so for the Younger kids, it would have to be in shorter spurts,” said Reyes.

Not only will they have to change the way they learn, but some don’t have access to computers and internet, so the district will have to make a large investment in hardware.

“We do not want to give computers out to families who may already have computer/internet access, so we need to identify who does have those tools already at home and then identify those who don’t,” explained Reyes.

During the community meetings, they also discussed several safety concerns, including the potential for daily temperature checks, mandatory mask use, and feeding programs.

“Our child nutrition program; how are we going to do that? Are we going to take them to the lunchroom as normal or are we going to feed them in the classroom? We talked about also a combination of maybe half in the classroom, half in the lunchroom, just measures to kind of spread students out. We talked about visitors to the school. How would we handle that? We informed them that probably things we would normally do, like an Open House, like grandparents’ day, having parents come and eat lunch with students. Those are all things we’re going to have to look at and potentially those things may not be able to happen,” said Reyes.

Reyes said final decisions will be made after getting a little more community input and from what is learned at next week’s superintendent meeting.