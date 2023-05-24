SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — Scottsboro city and school officials gathered Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the new additions coming to Caldwell Elementary School.

Those additions will include a new gymnasium, a new playground, and a new classroom wing.

“We do see a number of families moving into the area. To be able to provide the space that our students need to meet the demands of the ever-changing classroom is so important,” said Scottsboro City Schools Superintendent Amy Childress.

Construction is set to begin in early June for this $9,970,000 project. It was made possible through a partnership with the City of Scottsboro securing a $13 million bond this past year.

Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy says this investment is huge for education in the city.

“We are investing in education. We’ve got one of the top Pre-K systems in the state and in the country. Couple that with this addition with elementary schools…we’re moving. We’re doing what we need to do to get new people here,” said Mayor McCamy.

Caldwell Elementary Principal Zac Holt says the new additions hit close to home for him.

“The new addition that’s behind us was built when my father was the principal at Caldwell. So, it’s almost like a family tradition almost! He was here when they built this new modern structure in 2006 and I’ll be here for the addition to that structure,” Holt said.

Holt told News 19 that when construction begins, he wants parents to know some things will feel and look different next school year.

“Car lines, arrival/dismissal procedures are all going to be different – even the way we exit the building for fire drills and things like that is going to change,” stated Holt. “So, we’re going to need their help to see that this process goes through simultaneously and the transition goes smooth. It’s going to take all of us working together, being patient and understanding.”

Officials anticipate the construction will be completed by the 2024-2025 school year.