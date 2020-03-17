Scottsboro City School District works with churches, nonprofits to feed students during COVID-19 closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - To protect students, teachers, and staff from the spread of COVID-19, many schools are shutting their doors.

But a lot of students rely on schools to get meals each day.

Scottsboro City School leaders and more than a dozen local groups got together Monday morning to make a plan to feed hungry students during the school closures.

“Rather than have individual organizations throughout town working on their own, is to have a collectively come together. We just feel like if we can all work together, we can get a lot more done,” said Superintendent Jay Reyes.

They plan to collect non-perishable food items at various locations, then bus drivers will take a few buses out to deliver around three times a week.

“We don’t have all the answers. We try to do what we can do today is prepare for tomorrow,” said Mary K. Carlton.

Carlton is a co-director of the Nourish One Child Program.

She said her program helps just under 250 food-insecure students within the Scottsboro City School District.

“If you’re going to stay healthy, you need to have proper food to eat,” said Carlton.

The Nourish One Child Program is one of the groups working to gather enough for everyone.

The group has dozens of suitcases packed full of bags stuffed with food items for the kids in need. Each bag meets all of the nutritional guidelines, including fruits and vegetables, grains, protein, and dairy.

Carlton told WHNT News 19 that one out of every four children in Jackson County is food insecure.

The USDA has granted Alabama a statewide waiver to the national school lunch act congregate feeding requirement.

However, Reyes said, from his experience, it easier for Scottsboro City Schools students to have food delivered to them. This plan will also provide them with individual food options for each child.