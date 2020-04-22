Scottsboro City School distributes lesson packets

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Tuesday was lesson drop off and pick up day for Scottsboro City School students.

It was the chance for teachers to get in a quick in-person hello to students and their parents.

“As a teacher, this has been a totally new process for all of us. We’re used to being with our children in the classroom and used to loving them and meeting all their needs,” said Nikki Bonsall.

Bonsall is both a parent and a teacher for the district.

She said the school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic are tough from a teacher perspective.

“Lots of parents are not familiar with the new technology and that kind of thing and neither are the children at the first-grade level which is what I teach,” said Bonsall.

The staff members working Tuesday were all wearing gloves and masks.

“It would be a situation where we want all of the students to move on to the next grade unless there was some particular situation that did not allow for that, but I don’t think you’ll see many held back because you can’t punish kids for something they have no control over,” said

“We’re taking the packets that are being returned by the parents and we’re placing them in boxes. We will not actually deal with those packets until at least 72 hours after they’ve been here and we actually made the packets 72 hours before handing them out,” said Scottsboro City Schools superintendent Jose Reyes, Jr.

Each packet staff members gave out at Caldwell Elementary School focuses on the common core standards of reading and math.

“We took those critical standards that our students had the most difficulty with during school year and so that is what the packets constitute,” said Reyes.

Reyes told WHNT News 19 that they do not want parents to feel pressured to become a full-blown teacher.

He said they should just do the best they can.

“I don’t think you’ll see many students who are going to be held back because you can’t punish the kids for something they had no control over,” added Reyes.

The district will review each student’s progress and adjust next year’s curriculum based on their needs.

Reyes said he is being optimistic about starting back in August as normal, but there are things to consider if that is not possible including what they need to do if there is still the need for 6-foot social distancing rule in place.

The packets distributed today are due back on May 5, 2020.