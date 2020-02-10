Scammers impersonating Marshall County Sheriff's Office

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said scammers were impersonating law enforcement Monday.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said the scammers were trying to collect personal information, such as bank account numbers and credit cards, by calling victims and saying they were deputies or other authorities.

In some cases, the Sheriff’s Office stated scammers were spoofing the number for the Sheriff’s Office to make the call appear real.

The Sheriff’s Office reminded the public deputies will never call and ask for personal information. If you get a call asking for this information, hang up and call the Sheriff’s Office to report it.

