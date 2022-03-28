SARDIS CITY, Ala. (WHNT) — Sardis City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 4-month-old baby.

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say 4-month-old Helen Rose Patterson was last seen on March 24, 2022 around 12 p.m. in the area of Shadowbrook Circle in Sardis City. She was last seen in the company of her mother, Rebeka Ashley Patterson.

Helen is described as a white baby girl, weighing 12 pounds, and two feet tall. She has blue eyes and red or auburn hair.

If you have any information related to Helen’s whereabouts, contact Sardis City Police at 256-549-5403 or call 911.