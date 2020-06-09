Sand Mountain youth football program struggle to sign players

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala.- Youth football programs on Sand Mountain are struggling to get new players.

Vice President of Guntersville Youth Football Jeff Baucom has been doing sign ups and jersey fittings, for the last few weeks, but he told WHNT News 19 things have been slow moving this year.

There were about 100 players last year. So far this year, only 45 have signed up, so they need about 15 more. He said the Scottsboro team still needs about 70 more.

Baucom told WHNT News 19 they are taking safety precautions, similar to Guntersville High School, to keep their players, coaches, and all their families healthy

“Across the street there at high school, is they’re putting kids in groups of 10. 10 in one weight room, 10 in another weight room, 10 on the field. You bring your own water or sports drink bottle, so nobody drinks out of the other bottles. You want a sweat rag, towel, whatever, you bring you own, that way there’s no cross-contamination,” explained Baucom.

To sign up, call Baucom at (256) 302-6475.

Sign-ups end June 15. Practice starts July 20, and games begin August 15.