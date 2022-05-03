ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you love steak, like to grill and can’t turn down a good old fashion competition, then Marshall County has just the thing for you.

In just a few weeks on Saturday, June 11, the Albertville Chamber of Commerce will host the 3rd Annual Sand Mountain Sizzle Cookoff in partnership with the Steak Cookoff Association. Any team entered stands to win cash prizes, even if you land 10th place.

The heated event will be held in the Farmer’s Market parking lot behind the Chamber at 316 Sand Mountain Drive in Albertville. Teams from all over the Southeast are scheduled to battle it out in the tasty tournament.

According to the Chamber, this year’s contest will be a “double” cookoff, meaning there will be two separate cookoffs with a chance to win double the prize money. The winner of each event will get to move on to the World Championship Steak Cookoff Association later this year.

Cash prizes will be:

1st place: $1000

2nd place: $500

3rd place: $400

4th place: $300

5TH place: $200

6-10th place: $100

There will also be two ancillary contests, a taco contest, and a kid’s steak contest. The teams can win the following for both ancillary contests:

1st place: $125

2nd place: $75

3rd place: $50

4th place: $25

5th place: $25

Ancillary contest winners will also move on to the World Championship SCA competition.

A Jr. Sizzle Cooking Class will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. the Friday before the competition at the Chamber, with 3-time world champion Johnny Joseph as the teacher. The class is free but limited to 20 children (ages 4-15).

Registration for the Jr Sizzle Class is through the Chamber website.

The team entry fee is $150 for steak contest A, or $300 for steak contest A & B, $25 for the taco contest and $25 for the kid’s steak contest. Breakfast will be provided for competing teams on the morning of the contest, and local hotels have offered discounts to participating teams.

For more information, contact the Albertville Chamber at (256) 878-3821.