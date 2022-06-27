HENAGAR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Sand Mountain Potato Festival will return to Henagar for the 40th year next week.
According to the City of Henagar, the festival begins with a parade at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4 in the city park. The event is family-friendly and has something for all ages.
This year’s festivities include live music, a car show, food vendors, a cornhole tournament, dunking booth, craft vendors, games, and a car show. The night ends with fireworks at 9 p.m. in Henagar City Park.
The 2022 entertainment schedule includes:
- 11 a.m.: Anslee Pettyjohn sings the National Anthem
- 11:30 a.m.: Hugh Bell
- 12:30 p.m.: Keith Prater and Lacy Creek
- 1:30 p.m.: Dusty Smith
- 2:30 p.m.: The Chandeliers
- 3:30 p.m.: The Hindmans
- 4:30 p.m.: Karl Childers Band
- 5:30 p.m.: Ryan Keef
- 7 p.m.: The Locals
“The Sand Mountain Potato Festival is the pride and joy of Henagar,” the city wrote on its website. “A community tradition since 1983, this festival is a small-town celebration with a lot of heart!”
To sign up for games, food, or craft vendors, visit cityofhenagar.com. Learn more about the upcoming Potato Festival on the City of Henagar’s Facebook page.