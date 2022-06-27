HENAGAR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Sand Mountain Potato Festival will return to Henagar for the 40th year next week.

According to the City of Henagar, the festival begins with a parade at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4 in the city park. The event is family-friendly and has something for all ages.

This year’s festivities include live music, a car show, food vendors, a cornhole tournament, dunking booth, craft vendors, games, and a car show. The night ends with fireworks at 9 p.m. in Henagar City Park.

The 2022 entertainment schedule includes:

11 a.m.: Anslee Pettyjohn sings the National Anthem

Anslee Pettyjohn sings the National Anthem 11:30 a.m.: Hugh Bell

Hugh Bell 12:30 p.m.: Keith Prater and Lacy Creek

Keith Prater and Lacy Creek 1:30 p.m.: Dusty Smith

Dusty Smith 2:30 p.m.: The Chandeliers

The Chandeliers 3:30 p.m.: The Hindmans

The Hindmans 4:30 p.m.: Karl Childers Band

Karl Childers Band 5:30 p.m.: Ryan Keef

Ryan Keef 7 p.m.: The Locals

“The Sand Mountain Potato Festival is the pride and joy of Henagar,” the city wrote on its website. “A community tradition since 1983, this festival is a small-town celebration with a lot of heart!”

To sign up for games, food, or craft vendors, visit cityofhenagar.com. Learn more about the upcoming Potato Festival on the City of Henagar’s Facebook page.