ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s time for a showdown in Sand Mountain between the Jacksonville State University Gamecocks and the University of Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Sand Mountain Park & Amiptheater announced an in-state softball match-up, “Sand Mountain Showdown” set to take place in the park on March 30, 2022.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the Sand Mountain Showdown with Coach Murphy and his program at Alabama,” JSU head coach Jana McGinnis said in a statement. “Participating in this game will be a thrill for our student-athletes, our alumni, and our fans. It is going to be a great night for the community and the game of softball.”

“We are so excited to take our show on the road to Albertville, University of Alabama head coach Pat Murphy said. The park is amazing, and the people have already been so hospitable to us. We have so much respect for JSU and Coach McGinnis. It’s an honor to get the chance to play them at Sand Mountain Park.”

These types of events were what Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea say they dreamed of, “As we were imagining all the opportunities a park with facilities and venues of this caliber could bring to the community and the Northeast Alabama region, these are the type of concepts we envisioned having a shot at.”

There will be a limited number of spectators permitted at the event so anyone interested in attending is encouraged to purchase their tickets now. Tickets go on sale on December 14 at 10 a.m. CST on Sand Mountain Park’s website.