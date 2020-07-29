Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater takes over Albertville Farmers Market

ALBERTVILLE, Ala.- The Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater is taking over the logistics of the Downtown Albertville Farmers Market.

Starting May 2021, the market will be at the park’s signature pavilion where there will also be wi-fi and live entertainment for anyone shopping for locally grown fruits and vegetables or handcrafted jams, jellies, and crafts.

The farmers market will finish out the 2020 season in its location in downtown Albertville near the train depot.

“We want to be a destination market. We want people to come to Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater and not only enjoy our farmers market, but enjoy our walking trails, our playgrounds, and our aquatic centers and that not be the only reason they come to the park that day,” said Park entertainment and events director Tyler May.

Market hours are expected to remain the same at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They also hope to be open more than once a week, depending on growth.