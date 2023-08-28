ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater (SMPA) has announced a new general manager is taking the reins at the sports and entertainment complex.

The complex, which is managed by Sport Facilities Companies, said it has named Brent Boatwright as its new General Manager.

In a news release, SMPA said Boatwright is a native of Arab, Ala., where he was a three-sport high school athlete. Boatwright said growing up in Marshall County has given him a unique connection with Albertville.

“I played basketball against Albertville in a gym that sat on the same property that I now get to work,” he said. “My grandparents owned a clothing store in Albertville and my father was an Albertville graduate. After 25 years of working in other parts of the state, it is an honor to return to Marshall County and work in a city that means so much to our family.”

Boatwright is a graduate of Jacksonville State University, where he met his wife Leigh, and SMPA said he brings multi-faceted experience to his new position.

After he graduated college, Boatwright spent his time working in youth ministry while also coaching numerous high school-level sports. SMPA said after his time coaching, Boatwright transitioned into the hospitality industry, working at several hotels and resorts around Alabama.

The new general manager said his first experience with SMPA was during one of his children’s swim meets and it made him think of the contrast between his own experiences and the opportunities available to children today.

“I’ll never forget the moment when I first drove into SMPA for my daughter’s swim meet,” he said. “I was blown away that a facility of this caliber was in my home county. I am so thankful that my kids and the children of this area have the opportunities that our park provides.”

SMPA said with Boatwright on board the facility plans to work on revamping its online ticketing system, improving security procedures and implementing employee training programs focused on providing high-quality customer service.

Boatwright said he is humbled by the opportunity to serve the amphitheater in this new role.

“I am extremely humbled to have been chosen to serve as the General Manager at SMPA. The opportunity to serve alongside the city of Albertville and to help the people of Marshall County achieve mental and physical health is an incredible responsibility,” he said.

Patrick O’Brien, who was SMPA’s previous general manager and will now be Boatwrights’ direct superior, said he believes Boatwright will bring fresh ideas to the complex.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome Brent to our team,” he said. “I believe Brent will bring fresh ideas coupled with an enthusiasm and will do a great job of leading us in the next

incredible chapter of the park’s journey.”

More information on SMPA can be found here.