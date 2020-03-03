Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater construction impacted by wet winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. - Despite a wet start to the new year, the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater in Albertville is still on schedule, according to general manager Patrick O’Brien.

Crews are working extra hard on the sunny days to make up for the rainy days that slowed construction a bit.

O’Brien told WHNT News 19 Friday that once power is permanently connected, crews will also work during the night to make up for any lost time.

O’Brian said the rain only really impacted outdoor construction.

“When the sublayers of the fields are too wet, it does prohibit some work from being done but the good news is we have sublayer down on 5 fields now and one of the fields softball complex, turf is getting installed. Once the sublayer is down and drainage is installed, it can take the rain,” explained O’Brien.

Baseball, Softball, and Tee Ball seasons launch in April, but the grand opening of the entire facility is expected around August.

Memberships go on sale March 9, 2020. Click here for pricing information.