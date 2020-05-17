Sand Mountain Dragway reopens, announces May schedule

SECTION, Ala. – The Sand Mountain Dragway has reopened.

According to a post from the dragway’s Facebook page, the track held its first races of the 2020 season Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16.

The track has also announced races through the rest of May:

May 21 – testing and tuning – gates open at 5 p.m., track goes hot at 6 p.m.

May 22 – bracket race – gates open at 5 p.m., time trials start at 6:30 p.m.

May 23 – top 10 list race – gates open at 5 p.m., track goes hot at 6 p.m.

May 24 – to be announced

May 25 – Memorial Day race – gates open at 9 a.m, time trials begin at 11 a.m.

May 28 – testing and tuning – gates open at 5 p.m., track goes hot at 6 p.m.

May 29 – bracket race – gates open at 5 p.m., time trials begin at 6:30 p.m.

May 30 – Bama Swap & Drag – gates open @ 9 a.m.

May 31 – testing and tuning – gates open @ noon, track goes hot at 1 p.m.