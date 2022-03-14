ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Sand Mountain Amphitheater (SMPA) will host the Spirit of the South festival with three unique artists this summer.

The festival will feature Blackberry Smoke, Drake White, and the Read Southall Band. The event will be held on Friday, June 24 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Blackberry Smoke rose to fame through six full-length albums, including four consecutive records that went #1 on the Billboard Country Album charts. Their most recent album was “Homecoming: Live in Atlanta,” a taping of their annual hometown show.

Joining Blackberry Smoke on the tour are Hokes Bluff native Drake White and Oklahoma-born group Read Southall Band.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. here. Lawn tickets begin at $39 plus fees while the standing room, early entry tickets start at $64 plus fees.