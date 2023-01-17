ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Break out the black eyeliner — a festival led by some of the 21st century’s best emo bands will arrive in Albertville this summer.

“Make More mEMOries Fest” will be held at the Sand Mountain Amphitheater with a jam-packed lineup that includes The All-American Rejects, Plain White T’s, and Hawthorne Heights.

The one-day festival will be held on Saturday, July 8.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit Sand Mountain Amphitheater on Facebook.