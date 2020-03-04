SAM Foundation, youth motivational speaker discuss mental health with Dekalb County students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rainsville, Ala. - Rainsville students and teachers spent part of their morning learning how to break the stigma, stereotypes, and taboo of speaking to others about issues like mental health and suicide.

The SAM Foundation and youth motivational speaker Jeff Yalden visited Plainview High School in hopes of changing the climate and culture among students.

The nonprofit group gives suicide prevention training to everyone in all communities for free. The group paid to bring Yalden to various Dekalb County schools this week.

The SAM Foundation was created out by the family of Sam Johnson, who killed himself in 2002.

During the assembly, Yalden discussed teen mental health in a positive manner by sharing his story and his experiences.

It covered many issues each student may be dealing with including not being afraid to ask for help, overwhelmed feelings, attitude, and bullying.

"To motivate the kids to feel comfortable to communicate and establish those lines of communication with parents, teachers, counselors, or principals, just to say, ‘Listen, hey, I’m going through something. I don’t know what it is, but I really need someone to talk to’,” said

Dekalb County Schools Clinical Social Worker Otis Washington.

Yalden and the SAM Foundation will be at Broadway Baptist Church in Rainsville Tuesday at 6 p.m. to bring the same lessons of communication to the public.

They will also be at Fort Payne High School Wednesday at 6 p.m.