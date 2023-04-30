HENEGAR, Ala. (WHNT) — The conversation around medical cannabis in North Alabama is a hot one, and in Henegar, RX Connection LLC spoke directly to the people addressing questions and concerns.

The safety of this potential facility has been a concern, and former Alabama Attorney General Troy King, who now does compliance for RX Connections, addressed this issue.

“It is a store that is high tech as it can be that is as secure as it can be,” King said, “The product is kept in a highly regulated, camera security, card key access only vault, that you access that you walk up to the counter just like you would with your prescription.”

Along with safety, economic benefits are also a strong topic of discussion.

“The economy is going to be impacted positively,” King said “There’s going to be new jobs there’s going to be new economic investment there’s going to be new employees coming into the area.”

RX Connection is seeking one of five licenses being awarded to various companies in the state.

RX Connectin Chief Legal Officer Chris Polaszek discussed what this potential 35,000 to 40,000-square-foot facility could mean for the Henegar community.

“That’ll be the place in Alabama where growing the medical cannabis where we’re processing it where we’re extracting it,” Polaszek said, “It’ll also be the delivery hub so we would have dispensaries outside of Henagar.”

RX Connection is holding another meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Henegar Community Center addressing citizens and sharing more specifics on the plan.