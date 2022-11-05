RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Four people were arrested after police say some of them were found trying to flush drugs down a toilet.

According to the Rainsville Police Department (RPD), a tip about possible drug sales led to the arrest of four people: Gerald Crittenden, Jeff Wayne Steele, Judy Lynn Steele, and Samantha Talley.

Police say officers arrived at an apartment on George Wallace Street around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, November 4 in reference to the tip. Upon arrival, police say Judy Steele greeted them at the door and told officers that only one other person was inside.

Officers claim once they received permission to come inside, there were two people hiding in the bathroom trying to flush drugs down the toilet, and another person hiding in a closet.

Judy Steele (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Samantha Talley (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Gerald Crittenden (Rainsville Police Department)

Jeff Steele (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Baggies containing marijuana and methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia, were also found in the home, according to RPD.

Judy Steele was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution, while Jeff Steele was charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession, and an outside agency warrant.

Samantha Talley was charged with second-degree marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia possession, and tampering with physical evidence.

Talley’s boyfriend Gerald Crittenden of Florence was charged with second-degree marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, and a SORNA violation. Police claim Crittenden was living in Rainsville without registering as a sex offender.