POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — Roscoe, the campus dog at Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC), passed away on Monday – just days after the college unveiled a statue dedicated to him and campus mascot, Trouper the mustang.

According to a Facebook post from NACC President Dr. David Campbell, Roscoe passed away on Monday and they believed he was at least 15 years old. Campbell said calcification on Roscoe’s spine rendered him unable to walk or maintain bodily functions, leading to his death.

“We are going to miss Roscoe dearly, but his spirit, legend, and likeness in the statue will be with us forever,” Campbell wrote on social media.

The life-sized bronze statue dedicated to Trouper and Roscoe was unveiled by school officials on May 12.

“This is something we have been wanting to do for a long time,” Campbell stated ahead of the unveiling. “We think the bronze statue will be an unusual feature of the college, even bringing in some visitors and tourists to see it.”

The statue was designed by NACC’s Associate Dean of Instruction Barbara Kilgore. It shows Trouper and Roscoe nose-to-nose, facing one another. Kilgore said the statue was a perfect representation of the college’s mission.

“The interaction between the two is one of total acceptance,” Kilgore continued. “They are nose to nose, looking at each other. The mood is one of love and respect: the essences of NACC.”

Campbell said Roscoe will be buried near the walking trail on campus.